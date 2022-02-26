TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 9.2% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $94.78 million and $7.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

