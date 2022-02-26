Truegame Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,585.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $64,648.66 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

