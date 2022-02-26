Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

TFC opened at $62.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.