Tse Cgfx (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Tse Cgfx (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.29. Approximately 37,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 72,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tse Cgfx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tse Cgfx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.