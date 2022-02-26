TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of TTM Technologies worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.79 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

