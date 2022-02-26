Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Turning Point Brands worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

