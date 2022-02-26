Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $123.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

