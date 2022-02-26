Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 2135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Specifically, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,420. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

