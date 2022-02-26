Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 44,300 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Methanex worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

MEOH opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

