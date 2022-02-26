Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 82,300 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.37% of La-Z-Boy worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LZB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

