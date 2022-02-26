Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 236,390 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 349.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 224,870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

