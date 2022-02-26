Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 425,862 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.26% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AHT opened at $8.65 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($16.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

