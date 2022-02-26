Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

