Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,100 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Establishment Labs worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 973.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.