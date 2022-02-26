Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 45,000 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.69% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

NYSE:MCB opened at $101.91 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.