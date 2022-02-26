Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 87,100 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of Brady worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

BRC stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Brady Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.