Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.