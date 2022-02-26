Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $58.60 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

