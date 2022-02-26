Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.47% of Alphatec worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

