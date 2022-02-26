Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Merus worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.