Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.56% of Ready Capital worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.83 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.