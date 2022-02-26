Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.32 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,335,000 after purchasing an additional 530,157 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 817,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

