Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.48 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.63% of Cars.com worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CARS opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

