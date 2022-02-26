Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 423,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of Ferroglobe worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

