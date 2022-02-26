Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of National Beverage worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.