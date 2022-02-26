Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.75 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Appian worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 243,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,700 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $189.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

