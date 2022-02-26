Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.69% of Apollo Investment worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

AINV stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $863.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

