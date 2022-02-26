Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 193,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

