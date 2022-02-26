Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

