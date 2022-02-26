Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.21 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,859 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,041,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,016,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

