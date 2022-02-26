Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.28 Million Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.30% of The Container Store Group worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Container Store Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $423.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

