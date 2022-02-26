Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.43% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.