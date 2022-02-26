Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Innospec worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 100.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $7,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.