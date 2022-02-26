Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

BEAM stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

