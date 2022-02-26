Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $5.76 Million in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,114,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.55% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

