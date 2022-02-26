Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 526,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 152,568 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

