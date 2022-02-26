Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

