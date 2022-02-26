Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 527,800 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.90% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

