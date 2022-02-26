Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 38,900 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

