Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.64% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

GMRE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.