Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

