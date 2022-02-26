Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTL opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

