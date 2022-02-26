Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 327.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.94% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

