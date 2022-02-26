Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avaya worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,296,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.73 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

