Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 21,500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 103,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.44 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

