Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 25,500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

