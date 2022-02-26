Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 45,400 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.20% of Viking Therapeutics worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,670,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

