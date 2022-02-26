Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 52,500 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $914.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

