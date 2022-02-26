Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 55,800 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.89% of Verso worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verso by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

