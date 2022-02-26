Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 56,600 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Olin worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

